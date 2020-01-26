Citadel Trading Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded up 56.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, Citadel has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $15,828.00 and $1.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Citadel alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Citadel

CTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io.

Citadel Coin Trading

Citadel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Citadel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Citadel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.