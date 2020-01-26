Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.11 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) will post sales of $19.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.18 billion and the lowest is $19.02 billion. Citigroup posted sales of $18.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year sales of $75.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.41 billion to $76.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $77.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $76.33 billion to $78.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on C. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Vining Sparks raised Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of C. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,193,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,370 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,720,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,143,000 after buying an additional 996,843 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 45.8% during the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 1,331,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,971,000 after buying an additional 418,273 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $21,028,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 814,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 252,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $78.42 on Friday. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

