Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Raises Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Citizens Financial Group has a payout ratio of 37.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $39.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average of $36.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.50. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.05.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

