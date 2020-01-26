Civic (CVC) Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last Week

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Civic token can currently be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Radar Relay, IDEX and Livecoin. During the last week, Civic has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. Civic has a market cap of $14.68 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.50 or 0.03263089 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00202149 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030095 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00125952 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Civic

Civic’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform.

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX, Kyber Network, Vebitcoin, Bittrex, OKEx, Huobi, Livecoin, Upbit, Liqui, Gate.io, GOPAX, Mercatox, Binance, ABCC, COSS and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

