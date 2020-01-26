Civic Hits Market Capitalization of $14.72 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Civic has a total market capitalization of $14.72 million and $1.73 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic token can currently be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Kyber Network, Poloniex and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Civic has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.03196179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00204041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00125518 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com.

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Livecoin, Bittrex, COSS, ABCC, Kyber Network, IDEX, Poloniex, Gate.io, Binance, Mercatox, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Upbit, OKEx, HitBTC, GOPAX, Liqui and Vebitcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

