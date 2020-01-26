Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLAR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Clarus in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $13.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.48. Clarus has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $15.10.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $60.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.06 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clarus will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,490,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 17,407 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,779,000. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

