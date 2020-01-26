Clarus Corp Plans Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) declared a dividend on Friday, January 24th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, February 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Clarus has a payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Clarus to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Get Clarus alerts:

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $403.53 million, a P/E ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Clarus has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $60.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.06 million. Clarus had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Analysts forecast that Clarus will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clarus in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clarus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.