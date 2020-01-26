Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the December 31st total of 59,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NASDAQ:CLFD traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $14.26. 16,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 1.55. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.74.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 4.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Clearfield will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 5,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,233,699 shares in the company, valued at $15,322,541.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLFD. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000. 29.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clearfield has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

