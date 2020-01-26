Clorox Co to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.06 (NYSE:CLX)

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th.

Clorox has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 42 consecutive years. Clorox has a dividend payout ratio of 68.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Clorox to earn $6.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.5%.

Shares of CLX opened at $158.28 on Friday. Clorox has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $166.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 123.56%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clorox will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Cfra lowered shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.17.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $826,245.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

