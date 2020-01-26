Close Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Close Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,340 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,999 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.1% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 23,931 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $318.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $294.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.50. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.74 and a 52-week high of $319.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $1,395.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.36.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

