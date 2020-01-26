CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2,471.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $209.24 on Friday. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $161.05 and a fifty-two week high of $224.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.18.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. CME Group’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

In other CME Group news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total value of $59,706.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,906 shares in the company, valued at $777,372.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,609 shares of company stock worth $8,216,221. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.36.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

