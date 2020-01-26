CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Holdings Increased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CME Group were worth $17,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CME Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,940,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,191,000 after buying an additional 200,245 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 56.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 281,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,429,000 after acquiring an additional 101,200 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,232,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 388,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,203,000 after acquiring an additional 69,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 2,335.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 66,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,959,000 after acquiring an additional 63,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CME. ValuEngine cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.36.

Shares of CME opened at $209.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.29. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $161.05 and a 52 week high of $224.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.99%.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,609 shares of company stock worth $8,216,221 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

