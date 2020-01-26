Coin Lion (LION) Price Up 24.9% Over Last Week

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Coin Lion has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar. Coin Lion has a total market cap of $191,056.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin Lion token can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.01 or 0.03188341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00202447 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029784 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00124918 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Coin Lion Profile

Coin Lion’s genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. The official website for Coin Lion is www.coinlion.com. Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion. The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coin Lion Token Trading

Coin Lion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Lion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin Lion using one of the exchanges listed above.

