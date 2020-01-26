CoinUs Hits Market Capitalization of $256,298.00 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One CoinUs token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit. In the last week, CoinUs has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. CoinUs has a total market cap of $256,298.00 and approximately $3,673.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CoinUs Token Profile

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official.

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

