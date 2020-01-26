Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,510 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $26,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $406,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.1% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.0% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,949,000 after purchasing an additional 279,887 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.85.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $1,067,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,379,235.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,044,361 shares in the company, valued at $73,867,653.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,948,528 over the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CL opened at $70.30 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.28.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.