Color Platform Hits Market Cap of $1.40 Million (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Color Platform token can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. Color Platform has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $5,635.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 20.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,464.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $322.81 or 0.03813772 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.64 or 0.00728705 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006043 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00016315 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000399 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000207 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Color Platform

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark.

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

