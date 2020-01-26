Color Platform Market Capitalization Tops $1.47 Million (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Color Platform token can currently be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $4,038.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,671.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $359.19 or 0.04141545 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00615819 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006003 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00016023 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000440 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000202 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg.

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

