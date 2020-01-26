Columbus Circle Investors Acquires 2,062 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors owned 0.19% of FTI Consulting worth $7,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $558,450.00. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FCN stock opened at $117.90 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.47 and a twelve month high of $121.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.58 and a 200 day moving average of $107.55.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.66. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $593.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FCN shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Sidoti increased their target price on FTI Consulting from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.67.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

