Columbus Circle Investors Acquires New Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,000. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 0.06% of Universal Display as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Universal Display during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Display during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Display news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 12,600 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $1,263,276.00. Also, insider Julia J. Brown sold 24,905 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $4,977,264.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,876,081.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $206.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.28. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.66, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $99.02 and a 1 year high of $230.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $97.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several equities analysts have commented on OLED shares. Cowen downgraded Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.23.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

