Columbus Circle Investors Acquires New Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 62,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,892,000. Columbus Circle Investors owned approximately 0.38% of Allegiant Travel at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 4.9% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.9% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 2.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $173.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.86. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $120.26 and a 12 month high of $183.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.49. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 14,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total value of $2,392,962.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,847,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,529,899.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALGT. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.92.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

