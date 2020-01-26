Columbus Circle Investors Acquires Shares of 27,777 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,777 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 23.0% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 31.2% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 519,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $77,075,000 after buying an additional 123,548 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 19.0% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 46,067 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.2% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.66.

salesforce.com stock opened at $182.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.73, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $137.87 and a 1 year high of $186.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.42 and a 200-day moving average of $157.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $52,510.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,927. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total value of $3,357,890.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 429,015 shares of company stock valued at $70,986,405 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

