Columbus Circle Investors Boosts Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,968 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 0.18% of Floor & Decor worth $9,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

FND stock opened at $48.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.88. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $53.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,105,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $311,230,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $1,671,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,244,980 shares of company stock worth $317,685,243. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.24.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

