Columbus Circle Investors Buys New Shares in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,000. Columbus Circle Investors owned 0.06% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, S&P Equity Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.14.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $44.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.65 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.34. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.97 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 40.27% and a return on equity of 32.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 14,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $879,255.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 267,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,076,448.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 37,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $1,547,561.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,420 shares in the company, valued at $14,355,507. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,402 shares of company stock worth $17,138,919 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

