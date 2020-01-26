Columbus Circle Investors Buys New Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,604 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Target by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 313.3% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $114.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $69.07 and a twelve month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

