Columbus Circle Investors Buys Shares of 168,567 Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 168,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 34.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,849,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Snap by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,121,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,520,000 after purchasing an additional 23,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Snap by 72.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,829,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,709 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 78.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,544,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 219.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,148,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.70. Snap Inc has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,194 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $119,058.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,374,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,971,441.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 698,913 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $10,022,412.42. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,977,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,251,255.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,151,127 shares of company stock valued at $48,063,830.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Snap from $20.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upgraded Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Snap in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.51.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

