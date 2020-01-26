Columbus Circle Investors Buys Shares of 467,537 Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM)

Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 467,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,000. Columbus Circle Investors owned 0.34% of Constellium at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 73.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSTM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellium from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $12.39 on Friday. Constellium NV has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average of $12.88.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellium NV will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

