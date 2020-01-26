Columbus Circle Investors Cuts Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $9,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.8% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $107.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.08, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.58. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.66 and a 52 week high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.