Columbus Circle Investors Cuts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Columbus Circle Investors lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,872 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. UBS Group lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

MRK stock opened at $85.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $225.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.21 and its 200 day moving average is $85.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.22%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

