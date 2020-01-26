Columbus Circle Investors Decreases Stock Holdings in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Columbus Circle Investors lowered its stake in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572,416 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 0.10% of Zynga worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Zynga by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 162,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 83,929 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Zynga by 520.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 151,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 127,058 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Zynga by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Zynga by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

In related news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 12,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $76,046.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,112.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 1,052,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $6,622,734.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,589,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,996,162.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,268,980 shares of company stock valued at $14,535,226. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZNGA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Barclays set a $6.00 target price on shares of Zynga and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zynga from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.41.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 152.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.29. Zynga Inc has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $6.92.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $345.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.56 million. Zynga had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zynga Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.