Columbus Circle Investors Grows Stake in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 70.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 0.13% of Addus Homecare worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Addus Homecare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Addus Homecare by 31.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Addus Homecare by 2.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Addus Homecare by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Addus Homecare by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADUS. Stephens began coverage on shares of Addus Homecare in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Addus Homecare from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Addus Homecare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Addus Homecare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

In related news, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $65,531.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,236.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $97,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,742.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 743,029 shares of company stock valued at $61,883,356 over the last 90 days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADUS opened at $96.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 65.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. Addus Homecare Co. has a 1-year low of $57.94 and a 1-year high of $101.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.49.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.25 million. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

