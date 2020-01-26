Columbus Circle Investors Grows Stake in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,639 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Altice USA were worth $7,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATUS. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Altice USA by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Whitnell & Co. bought a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $28.03 on Friday. Altice USA Inc has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.96 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 17.04%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Altice USA Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities cut Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.76.

In other news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $345,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,951 shares in the company, valued at $808,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

