Columbus Circle Investors Grows Stock Holdings in Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors owned 0.13% of Huron Consulting Group worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $934,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HURN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

NASDAQ HURN opened at $67.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.96. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $44.78 and a 52 week high of $70.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of -0.07.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $219.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $66,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,494.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $52,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,664 shares of company stock worth $644,659. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.