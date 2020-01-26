Columbus Circle Investors Has $10.95 Million Holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 691.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,817 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors owned 0.18% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $10,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,603.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RETA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. National Securities cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “positive” rating and set a $239.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.63.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James W. Traweek, Jr. acquired 40,218 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $183.00 per share, with a total value of $7,359,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,405. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Douglas Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $2,032,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,561. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,221,080. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $193.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.63 and its 200-day moving average is $144.07. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $224.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 2.58.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 398.84% and a negative return on equity of 3,281.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

