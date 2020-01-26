Columbus Circle Investors Has $5.95 Million Stock Holdings in CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,417 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors owned 1.01% of CryoPort worth $5,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CryoPort by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,518 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,529,000 after buying an additional 135,471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CryoPort by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,704,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after buying an additional 203,846 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CryoPort by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,650,514 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $26,994,000 after buying an additional 1,049,090 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CryoPort in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,002,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,220 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $21,731,000 after purchasing an additional 998,020 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CryoPort alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CYRX. ValuEngine lowered CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens began coverage on CryoPort in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised CryoPort from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley began coverage on CryoPort in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CryoPort from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

CYRX opened at $19.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $707.55 million, a P/E ratio of -32.93 and a beta of 0.79. CryoPort Inc has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 17.84 and a current ratio of 17.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average is $17.57.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 64.63%. CryoPort’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CryoPort Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 135,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $1,998,532.80. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton acquired 3,356 shares of CryoPort stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $52,219.36. Insiders sold 150,036 shares of company stock worth $2,224,533 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CryoPort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoPort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.