Columbus Circle Investors Has $6.39 Million Stock Holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Columbus Circle Investors cut its holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 124,491 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 0.09% of Five Below worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIVE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,087 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 14,633.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 318,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,213,000 after purchasing an additional 316,220 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Five Below from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Five Below from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.84.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $118.75 on Friday. Five Below Inc has a 12-month low of $95.52 and a 12-month high of $148.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.90 and its 200-day moving average is $122.99.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

