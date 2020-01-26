Columbus Circle Investors Has $8.61 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Columbus Circle Investors lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 104,435 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,725 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 42,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $92.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.40. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $65.91 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954 over the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. Weeden reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.19.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

