Columbus Circle Investors Invests $6.02 Million in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,000. Columbus Circle Investors owned approximately 0.18% of Crispr Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 915.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 553.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 49.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.95.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $54.75 on Friday. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.50. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -119.02 and a beta of 3.20.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $3.35. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $211.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 33,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,353,260.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 33,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,118 shares of company stock worth $3,620,760. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

