Columbus Circle Investors Invests $6.87 Million in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,874,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZBH. Raymond James upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.35.

ZBH opened at $147.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $105.35 and a 52-week high of $151.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.09 and its 200-day moving average is $139.66.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.57%.

In other news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $2,226,799.38. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

