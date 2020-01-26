Columbus Circle Investors Lowers Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Columbus Circle Investors lessened its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $10,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in TransDigm Group by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in TransDigm Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.37, for a total transaction of $5,488,263.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,234,999.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.62, for a total transaction of $9,269,577.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,050 shares of company stock valued at $54,926,407 over the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TDG shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.08.

TDG stock opened at $656.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $591.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $541.72. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $344.61 and a 12-month high of $667.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.77. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 58.95% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $32.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $30.00.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

