Columbus Circle Investors Makes New Investment in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 75,330 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,848,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,147,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,186,214,000 after buying an additional 350,766 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in First Republic Bank by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,816,000 after buying an additional 233,424 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,305,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,666 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,476,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,471,000 after acquiring an additional 113,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,834,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,135,000 after acquiring an additional 309,164 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.27.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $113.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.53. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $122.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 14.62%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

