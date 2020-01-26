Columbus Circle Investors Raises Holdings in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO)

Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in shares of Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) by 148.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,288 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors owned approximately 0.08% of Sonos worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sonos by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonos by 0.4% during the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 239,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sonos by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sonos by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Sonos by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Sonos Inc has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.52. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.75 and a beta of 1.68.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Sonos had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonos Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 36,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $578,144.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,584.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SONO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sonos in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

