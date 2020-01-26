Columbus Circle Investors Reduces Stake in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Columbus Circle Investors lowered its stake in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,708 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Okta were worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Okta by 21.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 16,596 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Okta by 19.5% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its position in Okta by 4.5% in the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 192,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Okta by 13.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 178,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,571,000 after acquiring an additional 20,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Okta by 74.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 172,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,016,000 after acquiring an additional 73,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $129.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.06 and a beta of 0.99. Okta Inc has a 52 week low of $70.44 and a 52 week high of $141.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.14 and a 200 day moving average of $120.69.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $153.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.88 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 53.08%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $3,953,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,608,820.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 950 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total transaction of $110,798.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $736,051.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,270 shares of company stock valued at $36,048,678 in the last three months. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OKTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Okta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.67.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

