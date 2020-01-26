Columbus Circle Investors Reduces Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Columbus Circle Investors trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 86,538 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.42.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $177.13 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.87 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $126.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.