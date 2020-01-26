Columbus Circle Investors Sells 262,578 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 262,578 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,173,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Bay Rivers Group bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $652,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Micron Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 267,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 74,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 32,520 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology stock opened at $57.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.49 and its 200 day moving average is $47.97. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.14 and a twelve month high of $60.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $209,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,534 shares of company stock worth $2,448,417 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cleveland Research raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.97.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

