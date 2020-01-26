Columbus Circle Investors Sells 29,486 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Columbus Circle Investors reduced its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29,486 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA opened at $213.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.42.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

