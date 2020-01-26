Columbus Circle Investors Takes $10.26 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,256,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 475.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 16,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.13, for a total value of $7,375,918.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 127,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,854,126.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.33, for a total transaction of $2,269,139.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 129,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,958,255.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,652 shares of company stock worth $34,559,738 over the last ninety days. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,250.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $493.07.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $430.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The company has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $331.34 and a 12 month high of $454.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $439.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.91.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 527.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

