Columbus Circle Investors Takes $9.34 Million Position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 524,080 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,344,000. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 0.18% of Nuance Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 43,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 7.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.93. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $20.19.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $471.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.13 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

NUAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nuance Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Nuance Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In related news, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 12,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $225,602.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,138.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $205,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,662. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.