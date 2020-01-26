Columbus Circle Investors Trims Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Columbus Circle Investors cut its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 87.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,329 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 824,060 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Twitter were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Twitter by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Twitter by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 187,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Twitter by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $5,118,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $59,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 18,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $540,207.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,468. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TWTR opened at $33.19 on Friday. Twitter Inc has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average of $36.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $41.00 target price on Twitter and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Twitter from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America set a $39.00 target price on Twitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Twitter from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.39.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

