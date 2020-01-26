Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.62 Billion

Brokerages expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report $27.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.03 billion and the lowest is $27.15 billion. Comcast posted sales of $26.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year sales of $114.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.53 billion to $116.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $116.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $113.71 billion to $118.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,801,319.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average of $44.63. The stock has a market cap of $207.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast has a 52-week low of $34.67 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

