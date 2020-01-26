Comparing FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF) & California Resources (OTCMKTS:CRC)

FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF) and California Resources (NYSE:CRC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares FEC Resources and California Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FEC Resources N/A -13.14% -12.80% California Resources 12.41% -23.46% 0.84%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FEC Resources and California Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FEC Resources N/A N/A -$230,000.00 N/A N/A California Resources $3.06 billion 0.12 $328.00 million $1.27 5.75

California Resources has higher revenue and earnings than FEC Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of FEC Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of California Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of California Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FEC Resources and California Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FEC Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A California Resources 1 1 3 0 2.40

California Resources has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 228.77%. Given California Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe California Resources is more favorable than FEC Resources.

Risk and Volatility

FEC Resources has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Resources has a beta of 4.48, meaning that its share price is 348% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

California Resources beats FEC Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

FEC Resources Company Profile

FEC Resources Inc. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the Philippines. The company, through its interest in, Forum Energy Limited, owns a 70% interest in the Service Contract 72, an offshore license located to the north west of the Philippine Island of Palawan. It also owns 8.46%, 12.40%, and 19.46% interests in the Service Contract 14 Block A Nido, Block B Matinloc, and Block B1 North Matinloc located in the offshore northwest Palawan; and a 66.67% interest in the Service Contract 40 North Cebu covering an area of 340,000 hectares in the northern part of Cebu Island and adjacent offshore areas located in the Visayan Basin in the central part of the Philippine Archipelago. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia. FEC Resources Inc. is a subsidiary of PXP Energy Corporation.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.2 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2018, the company had net proved reserves of 712 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also generates and sells electricity to the grid and utility customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

